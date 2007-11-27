The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

taketwonotforsale.jpg Take-Two? Not for sale. Back in March, current Chairman Strauss Zelnick led a group of investors in ousting the then Take-Two management. Strauss Zelnick has turned the company around! It's now efficient! Better yet, Strauss Zelnick is a super name! He's known for fixing up company companies and selling them off. This time is different. Strauss Zelnick explains:

I'm much more interested in growing the business than in selling it, to be clear. I would say for the next five to seven years this is a terrific time to be in the video game business.

That's swell and all, but do you think Strauss Zelnick is his real name?

Take-Two Plans [Reuters]

    Yup, that's Strauss' real name. I've known him for over 25 years and he's one of the brightest and kindest people I've ever met.

