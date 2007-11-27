His Name Is Strauss Zelnick. It is Wonderful.

Take-Two? Not for sale. Back in March, current Chairman Strauss Zelnick led a group of investors in ousting the then Take-Two management. Strauss Zelnick has turned the company around! It's now efficient! Better yet, Strauss Zelnick is a super name! He's known for fixing up company companies and selling them off. This time is different. Strauss Zelnick explains:
I'm much more interested in growing the business than in selling it, to be clear. I would say for the next five to seven years this is a terrific time to be in the video game business.
That's swell and all, but do you think Strauss Zelnick is his real name?
Yup, that's Strauss' real name. I've known him for over 25 years and he's one of the brightest and kindest people I've ever met.