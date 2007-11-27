Hitman Movie Makes $US 21 Mil

Hitman didn't go down very well with critics. And we can't blame them - Timothy Olyphant is great as a cold, brooding sheriff, but as a cold, brooding assassin? He's lousy. Mostly because without a moustache and hat (and hair) he looks like a big sulky baby. Seems to have gone down... OK with you lot, however, with the movie coming in at #4 in last week's box office takings, earning $US 21 million from 2458 screens. For those more interested in princesses and/or 3D Danish blood-spillers, the movie was beaten by Enchanted, The Christmas and Beowulf.

[Variety]