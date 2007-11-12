While wasting some time watching Scary Movie 4 (do people actually like this stuff?) and not laughing once, I happened to catch an ad for a Starz special called Hollywood Goes Gaming. From the short clip, it was hard to tell if it was going to suck or not, but the list of interviewees was pretty impressive including the likes of Clive Barker, Don Bluth, Nolan Bushnell, Jordan Mechner and everyone's favourite smiling game designer, Shigeru Miyamoto. As the title implies, the show will discuss the growing relationship between Hollywood and gaming ranging from classic stinkbombs like the Super Mario Bros. Movie to more recent collaborations. The show premiers on Nov. 26 at 9pm so set your DVRs, grit your teeth and hope for the best.
Hollywood Goes Gaming
