Hoops, Gambling, and Tasty Seafood

Nintendo continues its tireless crusade to make Monday suck just a little less with three new classic games on the Wii Virtual Console. Kicking things off we have Double Dribble for the NES (500 points), that first ever five on five, full-court basketball video game, which is nice. On the Super NES front we have Vegas Stakes (800 points), which is all about gambling and not about taking down a gang of vampires on the strip, which in my opinion would have made for a much better game overall. Finally we have Ecco Jr, for the Genesis (800 points), which takes the always kid-friendly Ecco the Dolphin series and makes it actually playable by children, complete with three playable characters and fun facts about dolphins, such as how intelligent and delicious they are.

WII-KLY UPDATE: THREE NEW CLASSIC GAMES ADDED TO WII SHOP CHANNEL

Nov. 26, 2007

Let's hope you all survived the long holiday weekend. With all the eating, travelling and family fun, isn't it time to do something just for you? So take a few minutes and do a little shopping from the comfort of your couch, away from the chaos of the malls. This week you can get into a game of hoops, do a little faux gambling or head out to sea with your favourite dolphin friend.

Three new classic games go live at 9 a.m. Pacific time. Nintendo adds new games to the Wiiâ„¢ Shop Channel every Monday. Wii owners with a high-speed Internet connection can redeem Wii Pointsâ„¢ to download the games. Wii Points can be purchased in the Wii Shop Channel or at retail outlets. This week's new games are:

DOUBLE DRIBBLEâ„¢ (NESÂ®, 1-2 players, rated E for Everyone, 500 Wii Points): DOUBLE DRIBBLE, the first 5-on-5, full-court home basketball game, is pure hoops action at its finest. While still a surprisingly accurate basketball game for its time, the frantic action keeps you on your toes as your players run from one end of the court to the other. Choose from a handful of teams and multiple levels of difficulty as you take on the computer alone or challenge a friend and see who has the better skills. Take the ball and sink shots from locations all over the court, or get in your opponent's face and do your best to block the shot. Better yet, drive the lane and rock the rim to see one of the game's trademark slam-dunk cut scenes. He shoots, he scores!

Vegas Stakesâ„¢ (Super NESÂ®, 1-4 players, rated E for Everyone - Simulated Gambling, 800 Wii Points): Feel like taking a road trip to Las Vegas? Let your inner high roller go wild as you try your luck at five different games-blackjack, slots, poker, craps and roulette. Start with only $1,000 in your pocket and play your way through five casinos, each with a different theme and varying limits. But no one wants to gamble alone, right? Not a problem, as you'll be able to choose one of four friends to tag along and offer advice when you need it. Further enhancing the experience is the fact that you'll be presented with a slew of interactions with random casino patrons. Best be careful, though-your choices in these situations could either get you closer to the millions of dollars you're after or cost you a pile of that hard-earned cash. Roll the dice, spin the wheel, hit or stand-do whatever it takes to stake your claim in Vegas and beat the house!

Ecco Jr.â„¢ (Sega Genesis, 1 player, rated E for Everyone, 800 Wii Points): The aquatic adventures of Ecco come to life for a younger generation of gamers. Perfect for kids, Ecco Jr. finds our young hero heading out to sea with a variety of tasks he must perform in order to get there. Along with his friends Tara the baby orca and Kitnee the young Atlantic dolphin, Ecco Jr. will interact with sea lions, sea horses and other aquatic life as he makes his journey to the Big Blue. Introduce your kids to the classic series of Ecco the Dolphin titles by downloading Ecco Jr. today.