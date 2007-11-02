Hostel Director's Game Concepts Too Violent For Publishers

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

hostel_2_poster.jpgRobert Summa of Epileptic Gaming caught up with Hostel and Cabin Fever director Eli Roth at the recent Spike TV's Scream Awards to chat briefly about video games. Roth tells Summa, when asked about a potential crossover into gaming, "I've been meeting with game companies over the past year and every idea I pitch they've said is too violent." That's a shame, really, as video game version of Thanksgiving could be one hell of a licensed title.

The writer-director gives hope for video game torture porn fans, though. He adds "I think it's a natural match because a lot of the ideas I develop I think of the video game as I'm writing it, so I think eventually there will be one that can cross over to both platforms." Agreed!

EG @ Spike TV's Scream Awards 2007 - Part 2 [YouTube]

