How Badly Do You Want That Second Rock Band Guitar?

Few days ago, we found a sneaky way you could get yourself a second Rock Band guitar. Seemed like a good idea at the time! Sadly, things have changed. New information has come to light, if you will. The deal's still good, and will still work, and if you're happy paying for that second controller they're happy sending it to you. Provided you pony up for the "replacement and handling fee". Which is...$US 125. Ouch. Little more than we were expecting, even accounting for extortionate shipping fees.

[thanks Matt!]