The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

How Badly Do You Want That Second Rock Band Guitar?

rockbandprice.jpgFew days ago, we found a sneaky way you could get yourself a second Rock Band guitar. Seemed like a good idea at the time! Sadly, things have changed. New information has come to light, if you will. The deal's still good, and will still work, and if you're happy paying for that second controller they're happy sending it to you. Provided you pony up for the "replacement and handling fee". Which is...$US 125. Ouch. Little more than we were expecting, even accounting for extortionate shipping fees.

[thanks Matt!]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles