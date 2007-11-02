How Bioware Celebrated Halloween

What's good enough for NCSoft is good enough for Bioware, I suppose, as these shots of game developers getting their Team Fortress 2 cosplay on also landed in our inbox this morning. That both teams opted for opposing colour choices was what made the "This Is A Post-ometer" ping and ping hard. I'm hoping for some dev-to-dev LARPing in our future. Plenty of action scenes and Spy beatdown shots at the Flickr photostream.
Warning: scary, shirtless, Ultimate Warrior-dressed Canadian may make this gallery NSFW!
Halloween 2007 [Flickr]
