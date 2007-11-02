How Blizzard Celebrated Halloween

The staffers at NCSoft and Bioware aren't the only ones who love themselves some Team Fortress 2—and costumes that can be thrown together for under $30—but might be concerned in the face of new competition - Blizzard! A solid effort and much much easier than fashioning oneself a Tauren chieftain outfit. The only problem is that Engineer. He sticks out like a sore thumb!

Oh, believe me, developers and readers, I can go all night with this schtick.