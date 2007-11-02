How EA LA Celebrated Halloween

No, we're not kidding. Yes, I specified EA Los Angeles, simply because we have no idea when EA Canada and EA Chicago will send us their pics and I want to be prepared. Anyway, at this point, a Team Fortress 2 battle between EA LA, NCSoft, Blizzard and Bioware could be the bloodiest battle to ever involve water cooler jugs and PVC tubing.
Also, I hope that Scout brought something a little more formidable than that bat, because he's six ways of screwed about now.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink