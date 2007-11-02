How EA LA Celebrated Halloween

No, we're not kidding. Yes, I specified EA Los Angeles, simply because we have no idea when EA Canada and EA Chicago will send us their pics and I want to be prepared. Anyway, at this point, a Team Fortress 2 battle between EA LA, NCSoft, Blizzard and Bioware could be the bloodiest battle to ever involve water cooler jugs and PVC tubing.

Also, I hope that Scout brought something a little more formidable than that bat, because he's six ways of screwed about now.