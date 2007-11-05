How ILM Celebrated Halloween

This is the last one, we promise. (That is, unless someone sends us a Team Fortress 2 cosplay with J Allard! We are sure it exists!!) Here, the gang from Industrial Light and Magic do what all the hipster did they Halloween: Group cosplay as Team Fortress 2. Looking forward to the exciting dress-up trends Halloween 2008 brings.
Thanks VillageOoOldiot!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink