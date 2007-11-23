How Poland Was Sold On Halo 3 (NSFW)

Not with Mountain Dew, or soppy commercials, or signs behind trees. No, when Poland needs to know how great Halo 3 is, they go the direct route: they crack out the slutty models. This is Ania. Ania may or may not love Halo 3, we'll never know! But when Polish lads mag CKM called, said they wanted her to frolic with the game, the 360 and its associated peripherals, Ania answered. With gusto. Verve, even.

Ania z gry Halo 3 [Polygamia, thanks Piotr!]