How Versatile Is Mass Effect's Character Creation?

Let's have a look! While killing time waiting for the ridiculous reviews embargo on Mass Effect to be lifted, Games Radar decided to put the game's character creation utility to the test. Put it through the motions, see how much of a Benetton commercial they could come up with. The results? Except for where they get all silly, many of the characters look pretty good. Sexy ladies, handle-bar moustaches, plastic surgery nightmares, what looks like a chubby John Waters...definitely an improvement on most of the competition's plastic-eyed action figures.