The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

How Versatile Is Mass Effect's Character Creation?

Let's have a look! While killing time waiting for the ridiculous reviews embargo on Mass Effect to be lifted, Games Radar decided to put the game's character creation utility to the test. Put it through the motions, see how much of a Benetton commercial they could come up with. The results? Except for where they get all silly, many of the characters look pretty good. Sexy ladies, handle-bar moustaches, plastic surgery nightmares, what looks like a chubby John Waters...definitely an improvement on most of the competition's plastic-eyed action figures.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles