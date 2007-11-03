How Volition Celebrated Halloween

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

volition_tf2.jpgYes. This again. Just because Halloween is now a full two days expired doesn't mean our tips inbox has engaged it's costume and pumpkin filter. For those keeping score, we've got Blizzard, NCSoft, Bioware, EA and Nihilistic in the running for best Western developer in Team Fortress 2 cosplay. Tired of this schtick? I can understand, but I really need some more blue teams to restore order to the Kotaku force. Plus, I'm pretty sure that's The Office's Steve Carrell as The Medic.

Thanks, Mike!

