How Your Wii Can Track Multiple Waggles

Why do we need all the crap Wii peripherals? They're selling us loads of plastic that don't actually do anything! It's all so wrong. No, what we need is for someone with serious money to take Johnny Lee's video here, package the LED array and reflective tape into a nice little commercial bundle, then sell it back to us. Bundle it with a screensaver, bundle it with a better Minority Report game (Wii-Crime?), doesn't matter, it'll make the cover of Time magazine. [via Joystiq]