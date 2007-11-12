Why do we need all the crap Wii peripherals? They're selling us loads of plastic that don't actually do anything! It's all so wrong. No, what we need is for someone with serious money to take Johnny Lee's video here, package the LED array and reflective tape into a nice little commercial bundle, then sell it back to us. Bundle it with a screensaver, bundle it with a better Minority Report game (Wii-Crime?), doesn't matter, it'll make the cover of Time magazine. [via Joystiq]
How Your Wii Can Track Multiple Waggles
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
MINORITY WII-PORT!!!
That was awesome.