Hudson: Happy Holidays, You're Fired

hudson_act_zero.jpgSources close to Hudson Entertainment have contacted Next-Gen and Kotaku today, writing that the company "just laid off half its company staff." According to both sources, it's Hudson's mobile division that saw the most bloodletting, a division that has "just been having a lot of trouble getting their games onto big carriers like Verizon and Cingular."

Reports from a "former disgruntled Hudson employee" indicate that the lay offs were a surprise to those who lost their jobs and that two weeks of severance were given to those now unemployed. Best of luck to those now on the hunt for new employment.

Source: Hudson Lays Off Half of US Staff [Next-Gen]

