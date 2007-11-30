Hudson: Happy Holidays, You're Fired

Sources close to Hudson Entertainment have contacted Next-Gen and Kotaku today, writing that the company "just laid off half its company staff." According to both sources, it's Hudson's mobile division that saw the most bloodletting, a division that has "just been having a lot of trouble getting their games onto big carriers like Verizon and Cingular."
Reports from a "former disgruntled Hudson employee" indicate that the lay offs were a surprise to those who lost their jobs and that two weeks of severance were given to those now unemployed. Best of luck to those now on the hunt for new employment.
Source: Hudson Lays Off Half of US Staff [Next-Gen]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink