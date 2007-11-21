Human Tetris With Bikini Girls

Once upon a time, a Japanese variety program created a "human Tetris" skit. It was funny. We laughed. Then a bunch of people ripped it off! They weren't funny. We didn't laugh. (In case you missed it, here are the lame Big Brother and Nadie es Perfecto versions.) Then somebody, we don't know who, decided what "human Tetris" was missing was women in skimpy bathing suits. Whatever! Not funny, no laughing!! The original is still way better, and the above clip is sort of NSFW.

