iD Consummates Mobile Marriage

doomphone.jpgiD Software has announced a partnership with Fountainhead Entertainment to create a new mobile games division, iD Mobile. Id and Fountainhead had previously worked together on Doom RPG and Orcs & Elves.

Carmack comments, "We are operating on the assumption that mobile gaming has a potential for huge growth," but one can't help but wonder how much of the success of iD's mobile games (together Doom RPG and Orcs & Elves have sold around 1.5 million copies) has to do with iD's name and not with actual marketplace growth. In any case, iD Mobile certainly demonstrates that iD plans to do this for the long haul.

Id takes its gaming Mobile [USA Today]

