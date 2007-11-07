IGDA Calls For Standardised Credits

Fifty former Rockstar employees got left out of manhunt 2's credits. Oops. Not very professional! Not very cool, either. So uncool, in fact, the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) have just released a "public beta" of its Credit Standards Guide, which they hope will formalise the way in which everyone involved in a game's development gets their due thanks. Those curious, or finding it difficult to get to sleep, can check it out below. IGDA Credits and Awards Committee [via Gamasutra]