Imabikisou Is The Second Remote Play Ready PS3 Game

The latest game game to take full advantage of the PSP's Remote Play feature, one that allows PlayStation 3 games to be playable on the handheld, is Imabikisou. That's the Chunsoft developed, Sega published interactive horror fiction game that 99.99% of you will never ever play. It follows the game that 99.98% of you will never play, Lair, as the second game to make the Remote Play screen jump—that we know of.

According to Impress Game Watch, the game plays just fine, minus some squished kanji that makes reading a bit more challenging.

