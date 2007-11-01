Importer Warns Of DualShock 3 Import Price Gouging

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

dualshock3stock.jpgNew York-based importer National Console Support warns customers today that getting their hands on a Japanese version of the DualShock 3 might be tricky. It writes in its semi-daily news updates that offers from one overseas distributor has the following requirement: "In order to obtain 1 Dual Shock 3, we also have to buy 1 PlayStation 3 40GB console." That's a hefty tax.

NCSX urges caution to rumble-hungry games, warning them to wait until stock levels off or distributors offer more sane pricing schemes.

One of its biggest competitors, Play-Asia, is no longer soliciting pre-orders, asking customer to check in for potential restocks. With two of the bigger Japanese hardware and software importers unclear of their availability for the November 11 launch of the new controller, it's looking likely that latecomers will have to hold tight for a while longer.

