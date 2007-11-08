In the Market for a Pink Humidifier?

To: Geoff From: Ashcraft RE: Games, Games, Games
This is gonna be short. I spent a good chunk of the day on the phone setting up interviews for a big magazine feature that will take me to exotic foreign locals (i.e. out of Japan). I am knackered. Been fighting back a sore throat since late October when the fall weather set in. I've never actually used a humidifier before, but I'm thinking about getting one. This one actually. We're deciding between pink and light blue. I say pink, because really, how many times in your life can you buy a pink humidifier?
I've heard that leaving out a bowl of water has the same effect as a humidifier. Any truth to this?
What you missed last night 40GB PS3s have "very low failure rates" Ace Combat 6 does well in Japan Patrice is so hawt EA sales broken down
