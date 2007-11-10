Infinity Ward - It's Deep And It's Hard, Bitch

I finished the single player mode of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare last night on the PS3, and instead of getting up for a celebratory dish of ice cream, I sat through the credits. I'm glad I did, as it introduced me to the Call of Duty 4 rap anthem, Deep and Hard, which contains the line, "This the third installment, Infinity Ward shit, don't soil your drawers cause it's deep and it's hard, bitch." Poetry! I decided to record the event for you folks to enjoy. Before you say it, yes, my camera is shit. We've established this. I need this song on my iPod immediately.