The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Infinity Ward Planning COD4 360 Update

cod4screen.jpg Over on the Infinity Ward forums the news is out that an update for the 360 version of Call of Duty 4 is currently in the works. The update will address the oft complained about host selection and matchmaking issues as well as some new features. Community Relations Manager fourzerotwo states that there is no date set for when this update will be implemented, but it is on the way. One commenter asked if this will fix the "Game Lobby Closed" and "Player Kicked" issues some people have been having since launch to which fourzerotwo replied that it would be coming in a separate update.

Make the jump for the full list of added features.

[via: Xbox 360 Fanboy] Additions / New Features: Added Kill cam to Airstrike bombs and Claymores

Addition of Host Migration so if Host Leaves auto-chooses next best host

Tweaked the following Oldschool Mode settings based on feedback: - Added Unlimited Sprint - Increased Magazine Size - Added Ragdoll Cam

Addition of New "N0M4D" Control Scheme

Optimizations / Tweaks:

Identify party by background colour (in Lobby)

Optimized server selection for first match for better connections

Improved network performance for 18 player games

Optimized 'Chase Cam' when Spectating

Fixed Playlist error when attempting to join from other games

Handle Corrupt Create A Class data instead of kicking player

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles