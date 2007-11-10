Infinity Ward to EA Chicago: We're Hiring!

Last night when I turned on my 360 to play Call of Duty 4 there was an interesting message of the day:

EA Chicago: Infinity Ward is hiring. [email protected]

You've heard of in-game advertising — but in-game job recruitment? It's certainly no secret that the guys at Infinity Ward aren't huge fans of EA. (They once worked on Medal of Honor and then broke away to build the first Call of Duty). Los Angeles is a long ways from Chicago, but for those EA Chicago employees not looking to relocate, Midway has nearly 30 development positions open in its Chicago office.

Thanks for the screen cap, Jon!