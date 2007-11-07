Insomniac Bringing DLC For "Them" Games

In an interview with D+Pad magazine, Insomniac's Ryan Schneider dropped a juicy, vague, open-ended quote that will get us nowhere but interested in hearing more.

It's been great to have a network that can facilitate the map-pack downloads, demos and trailers for both Resistance: Fall of Man and Ratchet & Clank: Tools of Destruction. The number of users on PSN has been rising steadily and we absolutely plan to support them with more new content coming soon.

Notice the use of the word "them"? Yeah, while we've expected continued PSN content for Resistance, this is the first mention we've seen of anything downloadable for Ratchet & Clank Future. Hmm...maybe Insomniac is planning new guns...or maybe just some additional wallpapers. Time will tell.

