In-Store Jubblies Have Come to This

It must be evolution. In-store erotic game boob displays have gone from this to this. And now, THIS. Those jubblies are promoting embarrassing PC game The Wife Milking Store. What's more, they are actually a shameful toy. And that red ribbon? Well, that's a red ribbon.
For intrepid travelers, hit the jump for a close-up of said toy. A very NSFW one at that! Boob Toy Display [Akiba Blog]
