Interplay IP Resurrection Plans: Perfect

The news yesterday that Interplay were looking to farm out some of their IPS for updates/sequels was good news. As a publisher, Interplay oversaw some pretty snazzy games before their finances went all pear-shaped. Games like Earthworm Jim. And MDK. And Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance. And (hold me) Descent. Turns out those four games were named in an SEC filing detailing the company's quarterly financial results. Specifically. Ladies and gentlemen, you may turn over your papers and begin the excitement test...now. Interplay SEC Filing [SEC, via 360 Fanboy]