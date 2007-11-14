Interplay Re-Open Development Studio

Interplay are so back in the development business. They've been out for a little while now, but have just announced the re-opening of their internal studios, with former Fallout designer Jason Anderson onboard as creative director for an unannounced MMO. Seeing as the Fallout MMO is already announced, that's two MMOs they're working on. They've also announced plans to seek deals whereby Interplay IPs are dished out for sequels. Don't know if they still own the rights or not, but another Battle Chess would be great, thanks.

Interplay Reopens Inhouse Development, Hires Former Fallout Designer [Gamasutra]