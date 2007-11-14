Interplay Re-Open Development Studio

Interplay are so back in the development business. They've been out for a little while now, but have just announced the re-opening of their internal studios, with former Fallout designer Jason Anderson onboard as creative director for an unannounced MMO. Seeing as the Fallout MMO is already announced, that's two MMOs they're working on. They've also announced plans to seek deals whereby Interplay IPs are dished out for sequels. Don't know if they still own the rights or not, but another Battle Chess would be great, thanks.
Battlechess!!! This game was so cool, I used to sneak in a bootlable floppy disk with this into the computer labs back in primary school and boot up to play this game during lunch time.
That and it was air-conditioned in the computer labs. :P The computer 'minder' students once wrote my name on the wall and told the teacher on me, which was heartbreaking for me as I had the game confiscated and it was my only copy. :(
At least I still had Mechwarrior in my port.