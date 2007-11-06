Iron Realms Begets Sparkplay Media

Iron Realms Entertainment have made a name for themselves in the text-based MMO market, creating and maintaining some of the best MUDs still functioning on the internets today. They're so associated with the text games that their MMO project, Earth Eternal, just doesn't seem to fit under the Iron Realms banner. Enter Sparkplay Media, a spin-off company that is dedicated to creating graphical games.
Iron Realms Spins Off Sparkplay Media
Mill Valley, CA, November 5, 2007 - Iron Realms Entertainment has spun off the division working on its 3d MMO Earth Eternal into a separate company and brand - Sparkplay Media.
Matt Mihaly, CEO of both Sparkplay and Iron Realms, said, "We're creating a separate company because the aims of Sparkplay are a bit different from Iron Realms. With IRE we've tried to create the most expansive, deep text-based MMORPG experiences around, and IRE will continue to do that with new text MMOs and with the near-daily game updates that our fans have become accustomed to."
"Sparkplay, on the other hand, is creating games (3d and otherwise) for an audience that is looking for experiences that don't necessarily require the same level of commitment to get into."
Sparkplay plans a 2008 release of its first game - Earth Eternal - and a 2009 release of two following games.
