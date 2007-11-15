It's A Metacritic Christmas!

Best gaming Christmas ever? Science and cold, hard facts are definitely on 2007's side. Let's look at the numbers: as we've pointed out, Super Mario Galaxy's done alright for itself, posting a Metacritic score of 97. Now look at what else has come in the past 3-4 months. BioShock (96), Halo 3 (94), Call of Duty 4 (95), The Orange Box (96)...we're being spoiled like fat, squishy little babies. Your wallet's probably developed some kind of body-image disorder, of course, but now's not the time to think about its feelings. It's the time to consider how you're going to balance your cash money reserves and your free time against crap like work and loved ones.

