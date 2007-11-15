Best gaming Christmas ever? Science and cold, hard facts are definitely on 2007's side. Let's look at the numbers: as we've pointed out, Super Mario Galaxy's done alright for itself, posting a Metacritic score of 97. Now look at what else has come in the past 3-4 months. BioShock (96), Halo 3 (94), Call of Duty 4 (95), The Orange Box (96)...we're being spoiled like fat, squishy little babies. Your wallet's probably developed some kind of body-image disorder, of course, but now's not the time to think about its feelings. It's the time to consider how you're going to balance your cash money reserves and your free time against crap like work and loved ones.
It's A Metacritic Christmas!
My finances are for the moment beautifully worked out to give me ample spending on games. Sadly the hours I'm doing at work coupled with this horrible new social life means I'm getting bugger all time to play.
A few rounds of Halo3/VF 5 or about an hour of Hotel Dusk is all I get these nights :(
I'll bloody MAKE time for Assassin's Creed and Mass Effect though. Rain, Hail or Shine the nerding must be done :)