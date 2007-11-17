The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

It's Try, Try Again For Microsoft

familyfun.jpgPoor Microsoft. They've really painted themselves into a corner. All these games featuring big men with big guns, it's gotten the platform a bit of a reputation as a "hardcore" (or, as the marketing types will have you call it, "core") system. Which is fine for the kind of people who already own one, but not fine for the more casual types, those who bought a PS2 for SingStar or a Wii for...whatever they bought it for. Those types don't own a 360, and there's a lot more of "them" than there are of "us". Which presents a sales dilemma for Microsoft. One they've tried to overcome, repeatedly, and one they've failed miserably at. Repeatedly. But bless them, they're still trying.

Microsoft's Alan Bowman has been out beating that well-worn drum, saying:

A key strategy for us is to give broad choice for people. You need to provide content which broadens your base of users from core gamers to different age groups.

How's Microsoft planning on doing that? Aside from shameless Buzz clone Scene It? With cartoon-based titles for the kids, and word-puzzle games for the grown-ups, he says.

Well...best of luck with that. On the bright side, things can only get better!

Microsoft to make more 'family focused' games [Develop]

Comments

  • foontas @Andrew Foong

    for casual gamers like me, that want to occasionally dabble in xbox live gold and can't do so due to, whatever, you know what they should do? have a subscription for day play, or hour play, where they only charge you for a set couple hours or whatever and you can use them when you want, instead of wasting a whole month to play only for a couple days, course it'll probably be a lot more expensive than a month or a year, but hell, i'll still save more money in the long term.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles