The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Jack Thompson Music Video! (Featuring Kotaku)

Everyone's favourite lawyer Jack Thompson is the focus on a new music video/parody song from the guys at Sarcastic Gamer. But most importantly Kotaku gets a mention in the first verse! Watch it fast before Jack sues them to take it down. And on a related note, I just interviewed Jack for Game Head over the weekend in Philadelphia. Stay tuned for that interview later this month!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles