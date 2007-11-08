Jade In Green And White Striped Bikini

The Rumor: martin85 over at GameTrailers.com Forums writes, "so my friend is working as an intern editor at Maxim and he says that jade will grace the cover of december's issue which will feature "girls of gaming"! she will also have her own spread showing her in a green an white striped bikini in an exotic local (montreal). it will also feature other hot women in the gaming industry as well as competitive gaming. man i can't fricken wait! i haven't jacked to still images since 1999!"

The Smash: Last night at the Assassin's Creed shindig, producer Jade Raymond personally told Guest Editor Geoff Keighley that those rumours were totally untrue and that she's never do something like that. She actually seemed somewhat offended people thought she would. Ubisoft PR got so many inquiries about it almost had to issue and official statement. So, while this rumour so SMASHED, please don't rule out Creative Director Patrice Desilets' Maxim spread!