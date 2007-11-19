Jam Sessions Hates Fucking Spongecake (NSFW)

These are, believe it or not, the New Zealand commercials for Ubisoft's cosy little DS music title Jam Sessions. Both are truly magnificent. Neither, however, are suitable for work. The one above features profanity, while the second commercial - after the jump - features a kind of tongue and hand action that's generally frowned upon.
Especially if she's a blood-relative aunty. [via DS Fanboy]
