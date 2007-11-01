The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Japan Fears New, Risky IPs

JapaneseFlag.gif New ideas are hard. Old ones aren't! No wonder there are so many sequels. You've already got brand recognition and a built-in audience. According to Ajay Chadha at Mercury Meltdown publisher Ignition Entertainment, Japan is totally afraid of creating new IPs. They are risky! Chadha says:

A lot of Japanese publishers are commenting about coming into and developing in the Western market, but I don't think that a lot of Japanese companies are taking as many risks as they used to... You've got Devil May Cry 4, Metal Gear Solid 4. No one's really taking the risks with original IP. They think the answer is to come to the US or come to Europe and found development studios which would appeal to the West. I don't think that's the answer. People are just not taking that creative risk anymore.

He does think that Suda51's No More Heroes is a risk that will pay off. Though, I don't think the unwillingness to make new, risky IPs is unique to Japan. Do you? Japanese Game Makers Fear [Next-Gen]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles