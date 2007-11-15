Japan Gets Different Xbox Originals Lineup

Xbox Originals are going to be available everywhere from December 4. North America, Europe, Australasia, even Japan. 'Cept with one difference. Japan gets its own games lineup. They're still getting Halo, Crimson Skies and Fable, but no Crash Bandicoot, and no Psychonauts. In their place comes Magatama and Puyo Pop Fever. American Xbox owners may not have had the pleasure of playing Puyo Pop Fever, as it was only released in Japan and Europe. I played it. Pretty sure it was the worst Xbox game I ever played! They're mugs for not throwing Jet Set Radio Future on there instead. [via Game Watch]