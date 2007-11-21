The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Japan Goes Bonkers For DS TV Tuner

dstv2.jpgYou may like the looks of Japan's DS TV Tuner. You may even fancy one. Know that Japan doesn't fancy them. Japan has gone CRAZY for them. Didn't matter that there was little advertising or fanfare for the tuners, because it all went down like this: pre-orders went up, too many people rushed to Nintendo's site, site crashed, site went back up, pre-orders sold out. All this for a teeny-weeny TV tuner that lets you scribble on the screen. Shine on, you DS-mad Japanese diamonds. Orders for Nintendo's "DS TV" over-flooded [J-Cast, via CVG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles