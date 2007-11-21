You may like the looks of Japan's DS TV Tuner. You may even fancy one. Know that Japan doesn't fancy them. Japan has gone CRAZY for them. Didn't matter that there was little advertising or fanfare for the tuners, because it all went down like this: pre-orders went up, too many people rushed to Nintendo's site, site crashed, site went back up, pre-orders sold out. All this for a teeny-weeny TV tuner that lets you scribble on the screen. Shine on, you DS-mad Japanese diamonds. Orders for Nintendo's "DS TV" over-flooded [J-Cast, via CVG]
Japan Goes Bonkers For DS TV Tuner
