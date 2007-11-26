Japan Is All About Dragon Quest IV

In what should come as no surprise whatsoever, Dragon Quest IV is selling out pretty much everywhere. Before going on sale, some retailers warned of short supply. Even days after going on sale, it's difficult to locate the game at some retailers. The game apparently sold 360,000 on its first day, proving that once again Japan is not sick of the Dragon Quest remakes. So Square Enix, if you've got them, bring 'em on! Japan is so buying.

