Japan: One In Six Have A DS

You read the Japanese hardware charts every week, you start to assume things. Things like "every single person must not have just one DS by now, but one or two spare". Not so! In fact, it's nowhere near that many. It's not even half. It's not even a third! Media Create have made a little announcement stating that the DS has just hit the 20,000,000-sold barrier. Which, with Japan's population at around 127,000,000, is just a pinch under one in six. Consider that a fact, and yourself, armed.

