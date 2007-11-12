Assassin's Creed may not have had the longest line at the Games Festa, but it did have one of the longest. According to a Microsoft booth companion, the wait to play the Xbox 360 version was one hour and forty minutes. If this line is any indication, the title should help move a few consoles for Microsoft in Japan. Keep in mind, this is for a 18+ CERO Z rated game! While Assassin's Creed is cross platform in Japan, the Xbox 360 version is on the only with a solid Japanese release date so far. Assassin's on the Xbox 360 is out in The Land of the Rising Sun on November 29th . (Meanwhile, the game is getting released on both the Xbox 360 and the PS3 in North America this year.) As game Siliconera points out, Ubisoft's decision might have something to do with how Xbox Japan has embraced CERO Z rated titles. Then again, this might be something else altogether. Who knows?! Everyone's > favourite game designer Patrice whateverhislastnameis knows. AC [Ubisoft Japan via Siliconera]
Japan Only Getting Xbox 360 Assassin's Creed This Year?
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink