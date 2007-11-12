Japan Only Getting Xbox 360 Assassin's Creed This Year?

Assassin's Creed may not have had the longest line at the Games Festa, but it did have one of the longest. According to a Microsoft booth companion, the wait to play the Xbox 360 version was one hour and forty minutes. If this line is any indication, the title should help move a few consoles for Microsoft in Japan. Keep in mind, this is for a 18+ CERO Z rated game! While Assassin's Creed is cross platform in Japan, the Xbox 360 version is on the only with a solid Japanese release date so far. Assassin's on the Xbox 360 is out in The Land of the Rising Sun on November 29th . (Meanwhile, the game is getting released on both the Xbox 360 and the PS3 in North America this year.) As game Siliconera points out, Ubisoft's decision might have something to do with how Xbox Japan has embraced CERO Z rated titles. Then again, this might be something else altogether. Who knows?! Everyone's > favourite game designer Patrice whateverhislastnameis knows. AC [Ubisoft Japan via Siliconera]