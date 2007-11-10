Cat helmets? Who needs 'em? Not the Japanese. They're fare more interested in "playing" a largely hands-free sequel to The [email protected] on the Xbox 360. They're also sure to line up for the ultra limited edition release of the Xbox 360 exclusive, known as The [email protected]: Live For You! which will come with a special doll of virtual pop star Miki Hoshii. Only 3,000 units of the game's high-end edition will be shipped and at a premium price of 26,040 yen. That's about $US 230. Yes, that's expensive. No, that doesn't include a console.
The premium package does come with an anime-stuffed DVD and a pre-paid exclusive card. Fortunately, the doll also comes with detachable cat ears, which seem perfect for placing on the head of one of your tinier, less fortunate pets. Full-sized pics of the Miki doll, ideally suited for men who like dolls, at Game Watch.
The [email protected]: Live For You! [Impress Game Watch]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink