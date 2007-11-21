We already know that at least one Japanese male likes Halo 3. Hell, he even got the logo shaved into his skull! And now we can point to a Japanese female who openly admits to liking Halo. Famed Japanese voice actress Kana Ueda (Rin Tosaka in Fate/stay night) says that she's really into the FPS and claims to have played it for something like 16 hours on Monday night! Apparently she's a hardcore gamer, and the Osaka-raised Ueda was previously really into Monster Hunter Portable 2. Guess that makes MHP2 a gateway game or something. So there ya go! Kana-chan Getting Her Halo on [K's Laboratory, Thanks Witzbold!]
Japanese Actress Admits Halo 3 Obsession
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink