Japanese Actress Admits Halo 3 Obsession

img001.jpg We already know that at least one Japanese male likes Halo 3. Hell, he even got the logo shaved into his skull! And now we can point to a Japanese female who openly admits to liking Halo. Famed Japanese voice actress Kana Ueda (Rin Tosaka in Fate/stay night) says that she's really into the FPS and claims to have played it for something like 16 hours on Monday night! Apparently she's a hardcore gamer, and the Osaka-raised Ueda was previously really into Monster Hunter Portable 2. Guess that makes MHP2 a gateway game or something. So there ya go! Kana-chan Getting Her Halo on [K's Laboratory, Thanks Witzbold!]

