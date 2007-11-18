Japanese Club Nintendo Members Get Even More Cool Swag

We all know by now that Nintendo of Japan offers its Club Nintendo members way better swag than we will ever see here in the States. But in case you needed more proof, here it is. Currently, Club members are being offered a choice between three gifts that range from so-so to totally awesome. First there's the so-so Nintendo desk calendar followed by two much better choices: a two-disc Super Mario Galaxy Soundtrack and a Wii classic controller shaped like a SNES pad. Something tells me Nintendo is going to end up with a lot of calendars sitting in a warehouse somewhere.

