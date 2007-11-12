Japanese Console Wars in Computer Font Art

Oooh! The Wii's weekly sales are falling! If this continues, I can win. Over at the world's largest internet forum 2channel, one poster has done a succinct job of summing up the console wars now that the Xbox 360's weekly sales briefly passed the PS3s in Japan last week. No worries! This week will most likely be back to your regularly scheduled program with the Wii coming up in first place, the PS3 in second and the Xbox 360 in third. Xbox 360 Hardware Outsells PS3 [2ch.net via Game|Life]