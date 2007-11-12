Oooh! The Wii's weekly sales are falling! If this continues, I can win. Over at the world's largest internet forum 2channel, one poster has done a succinct job of summing up the console wars now that the Xbox 360's weekly sales briefly passed the PS3s in Japan last week. No worries! This week will most likely be back to your regularly scheduled program with the Wii coming up in first place, the PS3 in second and the Xbox 360 in third. Xbox 360 Hardware Outsells PS3 [2ch.net via Game|Life]
Japanese Console Wars in Computer Font Art
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Join the discussion!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink