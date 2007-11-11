Here's a terrifically bizarre Japanese commercial for Kid Icarus circa 1986. Something that always strikes me about these 80's commercials, be they US or Japanese, is the absolute manic pace they seem to keep up. Everything is always amped up just a little too high. Of course, the kids (us) watching these things were usually just as amped up having just cracked out on giant bowls full of sugared cereal. It's a wonder we all didn't just explode.
Japanese Kid Icarus Commercial
