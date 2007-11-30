Japanese PS3s Getting Video On Demand In Early '08

Variety is reporting that Sony plans to bring a high-definition video on demand service to Japanese customers early next year, courtesy of the PlayStation 3. Sony has already revealed plans for such a service in the Korean market, with SCEA's Jack Tretton hinting at a similar plan for the North American market at E3 2007. With UK customers already in line for a VOD service on the PSP, it should come as no surprise that Japan is getting access, too.

The Variety story, based on Japanese reports, writes that content indirectly tied to Gran Turismo 5 Prologue, will kick off the service, presumably through the already confirmed GT TV. Can't be too long after that before Sony provides yet another way for you to watch Spider-Man 2.

