The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Japanese PS3s Getting Video On Demand In Early '08

spider_man_3_225.jpgVariety is reporting that Sony plans to bring a high-definition video on demand service to Japanese customers early next year, courtesy of the PlayStation 3. Sony has already revealed plans for such a service in the Korean market, with SCEA's Jack Tretton hinting at a similar plan for the North American market at E3 2007. With UK customers already in line for a VOD service on the PSP, it should come as no surprise that Japan is getting access, too.

The Variety story, based on Japanese reports, writes that content indirectly tied to Gran Turismo 5 Prologue, will kick off the service, presumably through the already confirmed GT TV. Can't be too long after that before Sony provides yet another way for you to watch Spider-Man 2.

Sony adds VOD to PS3 [Variety]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles