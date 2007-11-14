Jason Donovan Down Under For Buzz Tour

Buzz is my secret love.

I suck at trivia nights (oh boy, do I suck), but stick that custom USB controller with the big red button in my hand, and I'm more of a gun than a Kalashnikova.

Dedicated fans, and even a few casual players, will know that Australia's own Jason Donovan provides the voice of the game's titular character for the Oz version. The man does an excellent job of providing Buzz with just right amounts of sarcasm, sincerity and chauvinism.

Classic stuff.

If you'd like to let JD know how much you love him in Buzz, or simply how much you love him, he'll be in Australia very soon to help Sony celebrate the PS2's seventh birthday.

If you live in Sydney, Donovan will be on the 6th floor of Myer in Pitt Street Mall on November 21st from 1PM. Residents of Melbourne will have the same opportunity on the 22nd from 1PM, at the Myer store on Lonsdale Street, up on the 4th floor.

