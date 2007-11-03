Join The Club

A mysterious man known only as The Secretary has gathered together an elite team of murderous psychopaths, united by one goal: to protect your car from being stolen. That, or make you a delicious sandwich. With bacon. Mmmmm. This ethnically diverse squad of no-nonsense killers will be starring in Bizarre Creations' foray into the non-racing, non-Geometry Wars genre, The Club, which features an innovative combo-kill system that means the bigger your killing spree, the bigger your score. Also the sandwich comes with chips and a drink. Please drive round.