The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Join The Club

A mysterious man known only as The Secretary has gathered together an elite team of murderous psychopaths, united by one goal: to protect your car from being stolen. That, or make you a delicious sandwich. With bacon. Mmmmm. This ethnically diverse squad of no-nonsense killers will be starring in Bizarre Creations' foray into the non-racing, non-Geometry Wars genre, The Club, which features an innovative combo-kill system that means the bigger your killing spree, the bigger your score. Also the sandwich comes with chips and a drink. Please drive round.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles