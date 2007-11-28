The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

JT On Trial For Crimes Against Inanity

thomsonface.jpgI know I generally don't like writing about our good friend JT Lawyerman if I can avoid it, but then he generally isn't in the midst of an ethics trial in Florida court that could result in his disbarment. Yesterday marked the start of the trial we knew was coming eventually, as the Florida Bar explores several complaints regarding JT's professional conduct in his dealings with the video game industry.

The anti-violent gaming crusader was metaphorically dragged kicking and screaming to court, with a failed bid to block the trial last week followed by an offer of 3 months voluntary suspension filed over the weekend, which fell on deaf ears. Not so deaf now, as the Florida bar informed GamePolitics that the entire week has been set aside to hear the case, with the referee Judge Tunis having until the 21st of December to rule. It may look grim, but don't count JT out yet. All he has to do is win a court case and he...yeah, he's pretty much doomed here.

Jack Thompson Faces Trial Before the Florida Bar Today [GamePolitics.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles