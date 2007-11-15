The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

K-Mart One Day Xbox 360 Sale

360kmart.jpgAn Xbox 360. Viva Pinata. Forza Motorsport 2.

These three products could be yours for just $499. That's only, like, $100 more than a Wii!

Anthony over at EcoGamer sends word that K-Mart is offering this exact bundle for that exact price. The catch? It's only valid for today.

Here's what Anthony had to say:

It seems extremely cheap and when looking at other deals from other retailers I noticed [they]have Viva Pinata OR Forza 2 bundles at similar prices, but not both.

I guess November must be the month of awesome Xbox 360 deals.

Kmart 1 Day Sale 15'th November [EcoGamer]

Comments

  • Camb3h Guest

    Thats a really great deal, which I would definitely be considering.

    However, I'm horrible at making decisions so I think its best if I just stick to the one console. Also, my wallet and I had a discussion about the prices of games and moving house. We had a small fight and now my wallet is moving out. I just feel that games are better value than a house...

    0
  • astrophobos @Jason

    Naturally I spot this ad the day after my out of warranty 360 starts putting green splotches all over the picture a week before Mass Effect and Assassin's Creed come out. Decisions, decisions.

    0
  • Retort Guest

    @jason

    xbox 360 hasn't be out for 3 years already, has it?

    0
  • Duskbringer Guest

    They also have mens shorts for $6. Shop around, you can't beat that value.

    0
  • rob_jedi @Rob_Jedi

    I noticed in PALGNs bargain writeup today that Kmart also has this deal:
    Sale Period: 08/11/07-28/11/07
    Xbox 360 bundle (includes Xbox 360 Pro console with HDMI port, Viva Pinata game, Forza Motorsport 2 game and FEAR game): $538

    so if you miss the deal today there's still this deal and with 1 more game

    0
  • Joel Guest

    Back last Saturday (the 10th of November), BigW had a big sale along a similar vein. My good buddy picked up Guitar Hero 3 for $98, which is way cheaper than usual, but it was a one day only sale. It must be marketing pressure to encourage people to take the plunge and splurge on that gaming present.

    Interesting that BigW and Kmart are owned by rival corporations (Woolworths and Myer), so maybe this is Myer's response to Woolies' push.

    I'll keep my eyes peeled for more pre-christmas sales goodness... although, truth be told, it's often better to wait till after christmas for the sales. Anyway I can get some good gaming without my wallet hurting too much is a good thing.

    0
  • Senor_S Guest

    @Rob_Jedi

    That's the price JBHI-FI sell it for normally with Forza and VP.

    Is this the less likely to break 360 because i'm considering this deal. And does my coles discount card work on this?

    0
  • astrophobos @Jason

    @RETORT

    From what I saw on the Xbox site you only get the three year warranty if your console RRD's, which mine hasn't. I just can't make out a damn thing on the screen.

    "Any Xbox 360 customer who experiences a general hardware failure indicated by three flashing red lights will now be covered by a three year warranty from date of purchase. All other existing Xbox 360 warranty policies remain in place."

    Right now I figure I'll get my current one fixed and then sell it off to a relative and upgrade to one with hdmi.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles