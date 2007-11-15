K-Mart One Day Xbox 360 Sale

An Xbox 360. Viva Pinata. Forza Motorsport 2.

These three products could be yours for just $499. That's only, like, $100 more than a Wii!

Anthony over at EcoGamer sends word that K-Mart is offering this exact bundle for that exact price. The catch? It's only valid for today.

Here's what Anthony had to say:

It seems extremely cheap and when looking at other deals from other retailers I noticed [they]have Viva Pinata OR Forza 2 bundles at similar prices, but not both.

I guess November must be the month of awesome Xbox 360 deals.

Kmart 1 Day Sale 15'th November [EcoGamer]