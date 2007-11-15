K-Mart One Day Xbox 360 Sale

An Xbox 360. Viva Pinata. Forza Motorsport 2.
These three products could be yours for just $499. That's only, like, $100 more than a Wii!
Anthony over at EcoGamer sends word that K-Mart is offering this exact bundle for that exact price. The catch? It's only valid for today.
Here's what Anthony had to say:
It seems extremely cheap and when looking at other deals from other retailers I noticed [they]have Viva Pinata OR Forza 2 bundles at similar prices, but not both.
I guess November must be the month of awesome Xbox 360 deals.
Kmart 1 Day Sale 15'th November [EcoGamer]
Thats a really great deal, which I would definitely be considering.
However, I'm horrible at making decisions so I think its best if I just stick to the one console. Also, my wallet and I had a discussion about the prices of games and moving house. We had a small fight and now my wallet is moving out. I just feel that games are better value than a house...